Guitar man: Binnington takes up new hobby during coronavirus pause

Ryan O’Reilly and Jordan Binnington were key cogs in the Blues’ run through the playoffs to the Stanley Cup last season.

Who knows? If the NHL’s coronavirus “pause” goes on much longer, they could be joining forces as a guitar duo. O’Reilly is a veteran guitar player, frequently bringing one along on road trips back when the NHL was actually playing games.

For Binnington, the guitar is something new.

“I’m still in St. Louis, just kind of laying low here,” Binnington said. “It’s tough not getting outside much, but we’ll go for walks. Just trying to pick up a new hobby with the guitar. It’s tough though, but it’s fun — keeping me busy.

“Just doing what I can to kind of pass the time and come out with something to show for it.”

Binnington was part of an NHL videoconference Monday with fellow goaltenders Matt Murray of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Braden Holtby of the Washington Capitals. Together, they have been the winning goalies on the past four Stanley Cup champions.

With shelter-in-place still ongoing in the NHL, Binnington spoke from his condo in St. Louis. He was set up Monday in his kitchen area, with a stove, microwave and vase of yellow flowers in the background.