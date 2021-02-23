Gunnarsson becomes fifth Blue to land on IR

The Blues have placed veteran defenseman Carl Gunnarsson on injured reserve, bringing to five the number of Blues who are on some form of injured reserve.

Gunnarsson injured his right leg in a wall collision with Los Angeles’ Gabriel Vilardi behind the St. Louis net in the second period and had to be helped off the ice.

He joins Ivan Barbashev (ankle), Tyler Bozak (upper-body), Robert Thomas (thumb) and Vladimir Tarasenko (shoulder surgery) on IR. Tarasenko is on long-term injured reserve; the others are on “regular” IR which means they cannot play for at least seven days.

In the case of Barbashev and Thomas, they are expected to miss six weeks. Bozak has been out for nearly a month but took part in the Blues’ morning skate Monday, a sign he is recovering from an apparent concussion. Tarasenko has been skating for several days and may just be a few weeks away from a return.

In addition, the Blues are minus Colten Parayko (back) and Jaden Schwartz (lower-body injury) but those players are not on injured reserve.

If Gunnarssson is unable to return this season, it’s possible that Monday marked his last game as a member of the Blues. Gunnarsson is 34 and is scheduled for unrestricted free agency after this season.