Gunnarsson out for season; he's fifth Blue on IR

Tarasenko has been skating for several days and may just be a few weeks away from a return.

In addition, the Blues are minus Colten Parayko (back) and Jaden Schwartz (lower-body injury) but those players are not on injured reserve. Berube said there were no updates on either player.

It’s possible that Monday marked Gunnarsson's last game as a member of the Blues. Gunnarsson is 34 and is scheduled for unrestricted free agency after this season.

“It's horrible,” alternate captain Brayden Schenn said following Monday’s 3-0 loss to the Kings. “He's obviously in a lot of pain. I'm sure we'll find out more tomorrow, but that's a guy that's laid it on the line for this organization for a long time.

“He's a hell of a teammate and a good guy, so hopefully it's not too serious. The guy is an absolute warrior, so it's tough to see a guy that plays hard every single night, and gives it his all, go down like that - obviously it looked serious."

With Gunnarsson down, Niko Mikkola is the next man up on the Blues’ defense. Mikkola has played in nine games this season but none since Feb. 8. Another young defenseman, Jake Walman, also figures in the mix.

Berube also said Utica Comets forward call-ups Nathan Walker and Dakota Joshua should have met quarantine requirements and thus be able to accompany the Blues on their upcoming road trip at the end of the week as taxi squad members.

