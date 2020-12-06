Hall of Famer Neil Armstrong, father of Blues GM, dies at age 87

Neil Armstrong, a member of the Hockey Hall of Fame and the father of Blues general manager Doug Armstrong, died Sunday at age 87.
He had been battling Parkinson’s disease and dementia in recent years. Neil Armstrong was an NHL linesman for 22 seasons and was dubbed the Iron Man because he almost never missed a game. He worked 1,744 regular-season games before retiring in 1978, and going into scouting with the Montreal Canadiens.
Among his many career highlights was working the 1970 Stanley Cup Final between the Blues and the Boston Bruins. Nearly a half-century later, after his son’s Blues knocked off the Bruins in seven games to win the 2019 Stanley Cup, Doug brought the Cup back to his hometown of Sarnia, Ontario, that July so his father could see it.
In any interview with Post-Dispatch sports columnist Ben Frederickson just before the 2019 Cup Final, Doug Armstrong talked about the influence of his father on his own career in the NHL.
“I would hope I had a quarter of his work ethic,” he said. “My biggest fear was tarnishing his name.”
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman issued the following statement Sunday on Neil Armstrong’s life and his passing:
“Throughout his 21-year career as an NHL linesman, Neil Armstrong’s numbers spoke for themselves _ as one of only eight linesmen working in the league during the first half of his career, he totaled almost 2,000 regular season and Stanley Cup playoff games and a remarkable 18 consecutive years in the Stanley Cup Final from 1960 through 1977.
“However, when one reflects on Neil’s incredible impact on the game and the attributes that earned him induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame (in 1991), it was the universal respect that general managers, coaches, players and his peers had for him that stood out the most. He brought integrity, passion and dedication to our game and his influence inspired new generations of officials long after he worked his last game in 1978.
“We send our deepest condolences to his son Doug and the entire Armstrong family.”
