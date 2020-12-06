Hall of Famer Neil Armstrong, father of Blues GM, dies at age 87

Neil Armstrong, a member of the Hockey Hall of Fame and the father of Blues general manager Doug Armstrong, died Sunday at age 87.

He had been battling Parkinson’s disease and dementia in recent years. Neil Armstrong was an NHL linesman for 22 seasons and was dubbed the Iron Man because he almost never missed a game. He worked 1,744 regular-season games before retiring in 1978, and going into scouting with the Montreal Canadiens.

Among his many career highlights was working the 1970 Stanley Cup Final between the Blues and the Boston Bruins. Nearly a half-century later, after his son’s Blues knocked off the Bruins in seven games to win the 2019 Stanley Cup, Doug brought the Cup back to his hometown of Sarnia, Ontario, that July so his father could see it.

In any interview with Post-Dispatch sports columnist Ben Frederickson just before the 2019 Cup Final, Doug Armstrong talked about the influence of his father on his own career in the NHL.

“I would hope I had a quarter of his work ethic,” he said. “My biggest fear was tarnishing his name.”

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman issued the following statement Sunday on Neil Armstrong’s life and his passing: