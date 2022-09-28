 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Handsome Craig Berube? You bet

Blues Penguins Hockey

Blues coach Craig Berube yells instructions during the Dec. 4 game in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo)

CHICAGO – Some call him “Coach.” Some call him “Chief.” Some call him “Craig.”

Gambling.com calls Craig Berube the seventh-most handsome NHL head coach. Well, actually tied for seventh with Dallas Eakins of the Anaheim Ducks.

Something called the Golden Ratio Face app was used to evaluate profile pictures of all 32 NHL head coaches; the app measures “physical perfection according to the ancient Greeks.”

Veteran Blues defenseman Justin Faulk was somewhat flummoxed when asked about Berube’s ranking following Tuesday’s 4-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks.

“I don’t know,” Faulk said, laughing. “Ask him what he thinks. I don’t know if there’s a right answer there.”

After a pause, Faulk added: “Well, I ain’t saying he’s better looking than that.”

Edmonton’s Jay Woodcroft ranked No. 1 on the “most handsome” list; Washington’s Peter Laviolette was 32nd.

