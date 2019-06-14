If you don't want to fight what are expected to be massive crowds downtown on Saturday for the Blues' Stanley Cup championship celebrations, there are plenty of alternative viewing options.
Fox Sports Midwest, the team's local television home, three local over-the-air stations and NHL Network all plan to show the parade and ensuing speeches from a stage under the Gateway Arch. The events are to begin at noon and run until about 3 p.m.
KTVI (Channel 2), KMOV (Channel 4) and KSDK (Channel 5) are set to carry the festivities. It's a relatively easy move for channels 4 and 5, which had not significant programming already planned. But Channel 2 was to be carrying the U.S. Open, one of golf's major tournaments. So it will show Fox's coverage of that event from 11 a.m. until noon, then move it to sister station KPLR (Channel 11) to carry the hockey hoopla. It will return to golf at about 3 o'clock.
Each outlet can have its own version of parade coverage, using its own reporters and commentators, though KTVI and NHL Network plan to simulcast Fox Sports Midwest's production.
But the telecast of the stage presentation at the Arch will be a pool feed to be used by all stations showing the event, though they can add their own commentary.
Most of the stations also plan to show the coverage on their streaming outlets.
Meanwhile, KMOX (1120 AM) wraps up its latest run as the team's radio home with extensive coverage of the festivities, beginning at 11 a.m. Ron Jacober, who retired in 2014 after a long run at KMOX following a lengthy stint at KSDK, is being brought back to augment the reporting. His time a KMOX included doing some Blues play-by-play.
WXOS (101.1 FM) officially becomes the team's flagship station on July 1, after the Blues having been on KMOX for 43 of their 51 years.
"It's a heck of a way to end it," KMOX program director Steve Moore said.