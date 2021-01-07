Helmet ads coming soon to the Blues

The Blues have decided that two helmet logos are better than one. The team announced Thursday that it is going with two helmet decals this season — Enterprise on the Blues’ white road helmets, and Stifel on the team’s blue home helmets.

With financial shortfalls caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the NHL is allowing teams to place advertisements on helmets this season. Ads on jerseys was another possibility, but the helmet decals are less obstrusive.

Enterprise and Stifel both are St. Louis-based companies and both already to business with the Blues. The team’s home arena is the Enterprise Center. And Stifel Theatre is the name for the old Kiel Opera House, which is owned by the Blues.