Highly-touted Blues prospect Perunovich agrees on two-year deal

College hockey star Scott Perunovich, the Blues’ most highly-regarded prospect, has agreed to terms on a two-year contract.
Well, it’s a more complicated than that. The defenseman from Minnesota-Duluth has actually agreed to a pair of two-year contracts:
• One if he joins the Blues’ roster this season
• And one if he doesn’t join the Blues’ roster next season.
The unique arrangement was made because of the unique status of the 2019-20 NHL season, which continues to be on “pause” because of the coronavirus pandemic.
If there is hockey this season, Perunovich will sign the one that allows him to play this season.
If there is no more hockey this season, he will sign the one that kicks in next season.
For now, the Blues and Perunovich will wait and see how the virus situation players out with respect to the return of hockey.
“Exactly,” general manager Doug Armstrong said. “When we come back and play we’re both gonna sit down and decide what’s the best one for him to sign.”
Armstrong said he checked with the league to make sure this unusual arrangement was OK, and got the league’s blessing.
The Blues have been confident all along about signing Perunovich, whom they drafted in the second round, No. 45 overall, in the 2018 draft. But they decided to make an announcement now in part because of speculation that Perunovich might wait, and give the Blues a 30-day notice to become an unrestricted free agent.
“A lot of this was just to get the speculation on is he gonna sign with us or not gonna sign with us (over),” Armstrong said. “I think it was important for Scott to let it be known that we wants to be a Blue and now this just puts that to bed.”
It is not unusual in the NHL for college players to return to school once they are drafted, and Perunovich did so for the 2018-19 season because he wanted a chance to repeat as NCAA champions with Minnesota-Duluth. The Bulldogs did just that, so Perunovich decided he wanted to return this season as well, his junior season, and go for a 3-peat.
The Bulldogs certainly were on track, with a 22-10-2 record and No. 4 national ranking when the coronavirus resulted in the cancellation of college hockey just as conference playoffs were about to begin the second week of March. So Perunovich, 21, decided to turn pro.
“I don’t want to put too much hype or pressure or speculation, but the reason we want to keep this option is because potentially if we get up and play he could help us this year,” Armstrong said. “That’s how highly we think of him.”
And if there’s no hockey until next season, Armstrong said Perunovich will be given “every opportunity” to make the 2020-21 squad.
Undersized at 5-10, 175, the native of Hibbing, Minn., is a lefthanded shot. He had 40 points in 34 games this season, on six goals and 34 assists, and was plus-18.
Perunovich has been raking in the awards lately, earning player of the year and best offensive-defenseman laurels in the National College Hockey Conference (NCHC). He’s also one of 10 finalists for the Hobey Baker Award — the Heisman Trophy of college hockey.
