Highly-touted Blues prospect Perunovich agrees on two-year deal

The Blues have been confident all along about signing Perunovich, whom they drafted in the second round, No. 45 overall, in the 2018 draft. But they decided to make an announcement now in part because of speculation that Perunovich might wait, and give the Blues a 30-day notice to become an unrestricted free agent.

“A lot of this was just to get the speculation on is he gonna sign with us or not gonna sign with us (over),” Armstrong said. “I think it was important for Scott to let it be known that we wants to be a Blue and now this just puts that to bed.”

It is not unusual in the NHL for college players to return to school once they are drafted, and Perunovich did so for the 2018-19 season because he wanted a chance to repeat as NCAA champions with Minnesota-Duluth. The Bulldogs did just that, so Perunovich decided he wanted to return this season as well, his junior season, and go for a 3-peat.

The Bulldogs certainly were on track, with a 22-10-2 record and No. 4 national ranking when the coronavirus resulted in the cancellation of college hockey just as conference playoffs were about to begin the second week of March. So Perunovich, 21, decided to turn pro.