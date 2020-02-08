Hintz goal beats Blues 3-2 in OT

Suddenly, defenseman Colton Parayko is an offensive force for the Blues. Through his first 46 games this season, he was stuck on two goals.

But after staking the Blues to a 2-0 lead, St. Louis couldn't hold on. The game went into overtime tied 2-2 and then Roope Hintz beat Jordan Binnington 5-hole dealing the Blues a 3-2 overtime defeat.

Parayko got one against Carolina on Tuesday and another against Winnipeg on Thursday. On Saturday, in the first period against the Dallas Stars, he struck twice, staking the Blues to a 2-0 lead at Enterprise Center.

In his second game back on the team's No. 2 power play unit Parayko scored on a one-timer from the left faceoff circle with Dallas' Jamie Benn off for boarding Ivan Barbashev.

That goal came at the 7:18 mark of the period. Just 3 1/2 minutes later, Parayko scored again _ this time in 5-on-5 play _ from just outside the right circle

So let's do the match. Two goals in 46 games, followed by four in two games plus one period. In recent years, the Blues have been near the top of the league in terms of goals scored by defensemen.