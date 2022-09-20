Hip surgery sidelines Blues' Marco Scandella for six months

So much for eight defensemen being a luxury on the Blues’ regular-season roster. The Blues have lost veteran D-man Marco Scandella for at least six months, the team announced Tuesday, with a right hip injury.

Scandella suffered the injury last month during offseason training, and was scheduled to undergo surgery Tuesday.

Nick Leddy, Colton Parayko, Torey Krug and Justin Faulk seem set as the Blues’ top four defensemen – forming the top two pairings. That left Scandella, Scott Perunovich, Robert Bortuzzo and Niko Mikkola competing for the two spots on the third pairing – and meant two D-men would be scratched every game.

General manager Doug Armstrong was asked last week if it was possible that the Blues would open the regular season with eight defensemen.

“Very possible, yeah,” he replied.

With Scandella now out for most of the season, that formula probably changes. Following Jay Bouwmeester’s career-ending cardiac episode, Scandella joined the Blues on Feb. 18, 2020 in a trade with the Montreal Canadiens.

Scandella’s play has been up-and-down since, with some rough moments interspersed with stretches of consistent work. Scandella played 70 games last season with three goals and 11 assists. He was plus-17, which tied for fifth-best on the team (with Robert Thomas). His ice time of 18 minutes 8 seconds per game was fifth-most among Blues defensemen.

After opening the season on the top pairing with Parayko, Scandella’s play dropped off. In mid-November, he was move to the third pairing and stayed there for much of the next couple of months.

He missed 11 games in February and early March due to a lower-body injury, and then missed the regular-season finale (April 29 against Vegas) and all but four of the Blues’ 12 playoff games – also with a lower-body injury.

It’s uncertain if those injuries are related to the current hip issue.

Scandella is in the third year of a four-year contract averaging $3.275 million per year. Once he goes on long-term injured reserve, that money will no longer count against the cap – giving the Blues about $3.9 million of salary cap space.

Not only would that alleviate any cap concerns for most, if not all, of this season, it gives the Blues enough money to go out and sign someone if needed.

Under the current six-month timetable, Scandella would be out until mid-March, returning with about a dozen or so games left in the regular season.

The injury and surgery leaves Bortuzzo, Mikkola and Perunovich all competing for spots on the third defensive pairing. It could open up a roster spot for another forward. But if the Blues still decide to go with eight D-men, Calle Rosen probably is next in line.

Rosen played in 18 regular-season and nine playoff games last season for the Blues. He scored two goals with five assists in the regular season, was minus-2 and averaged 14:20 of ice time.