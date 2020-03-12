Hochman: As Blues return to scene of Bouwmeester's collapse, reflections from friend and ex-teammate Chris Butler

“The bike test we do in St. Louis is probably the hardest bike test or second-hardest bike test I've ever done,” Butler said. “And guys get off that, it's like, they're seeing stars. Some guys throw up. 'Bow' got off that thing and just sits in the chair and just has a conversation like he's reading the Sunday paper.”

Butler said Bouwmeester, who was in his 17th NHL season, actually spent time cycling with Team Canada’s riders up in Canmore, Alberta, “just to stay ready for the season. … I remember one year we came back from the season, I think I was in Calgary, he told me that he and his wife went backpacking in Nepal for two weeks. In the offseason. He's not going to Cabo and just drinking a bunch of beer on the beach like most guys do after the season. …

“(The bike test in St. Louis) was an aerodyne bike that we did at the Mills. You have to do three miles. You do a mile, you get a two-minute break. A mile, two-minute break and then do a third mile, and I believe the total time is supposed to be under 6:30 or 6:20. And he probably does it closer to six minutes, where a lot of guys have to grind to get anywhere near the 6:30 mark. To him, it’s just a breeze. … That's why this whole episode was that much more concerning. It makes you realize you’re basically not invincible.”