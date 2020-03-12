Hochman: As Blues return to scene of Bouwmeester's collapse, reflections from friend and ex-teammate Chris Butler

The last time the Blues and Ducks met in Anaheim, Chris Butler watched from his iPad in Minneapolis.
“I was sitting on the couch,” he said, “and I think my wife was watching ‘The Bachelor.’”
It was just a regular night in Butler’s newly regular lifestyle. The St. Louis native had retired from the National Hockey League, following 407 games played, including 58 for the Blues — and 13 during last season’s championship campaign.
As Butler recalled the Blues-Ducks game from over the phone, a young baby could be heard in the background. Like his dear friend Jay Bouwmeester, Butler is a defenseman-turned-dad, too.
“He's one of my all-time favorites,” Butler said of Bouwmeester, his teammate and team-flight seatmate for both the Blues and the Calgary Flames. “It was – it was really hard to watch.”
In a game that would be postponed and replayed Wednesday, the Blues’ Bouwmeester collapsed on the bench due to cardiac arrest on Feb. 11.
“Your first instinct when you see something like that is – you immediately go to his family,” Butler said. “And I know his wife, I know his kids a little bit. You’re prepared for players to get injured, you're prepared for guys to separate his shoulder or get cut open or whatever it may be. But that's type of stuff you know you're going to come back from.
“Seeing something like that, it just made you sick to your stomach. … It was pretty tough watching that game in Anaheim, but certainly happy to hear that he's OK now and back to some sort of normalcy.”
As we know, “Bow” is recovering. He held a press conference, he has visited the team a few times. He had an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) placed in his chest — in efforts to monitor and control his heartbeat. He won’t play again this season. This summer, the 36-year-old Stanley Cup champion will decide whether he’ll ever play again.
“He’s one of the best,” Butler said, though it was unclear if he meant “defensemen” or “people” or both. “I was probably just as excited to watch Bow lift the Stanley Cup, as I was personally. And I think that sentiment probably goes for every single guy in that locker room.”
You hear athletes say different things to pay tribute to other athletes. But hearing Butler say he was as excited to see "Bow" hoist the Cup as Butler was hoisting it himself? That's all you need to know about the legend of Jay Bouwmeester – and his legacy, too.
Sometimes, as the sports world is caught in the whirlwind of the day-to-day, we don’t learn the full story of an athlete until something huge happens. Like, we knew "Bow" was respected, and we knew "Bow" was a hard-worker, but these shared stories since the cardiac episode are astounding. Butler had some good ones.
“The bike test we do in St. Louis is probably the hardest bike test or second-hardest bike test I've ever done,” Butler said. “And guys get off that, it's like, they're seeing stars. Some guys throw up. 'Bow' got off that thing and just sits in the chair and just has a conversation like he's reading the Sunday paper.”
Butler said Bouwmeester, who was in his 17th NHL season, actually spent time cycling with Team Canada’s riders up in Canmore, Alberta, “just to stay ready for the season. … I remember one year we came back from the season, I think I was in Calgary, he told me that he and his wife went backpacking in Nepal for two weeks. In the offseason. He's not going to Cabo and just drinking a bunch of beer on the beach like most guys do after the season. …
“(The bike test in St. Louis) was an aerodyne bike that we did at the Mills. You have to do three miles. You do a mile, you get a two-minute break. A mile, two-minute break and then do a third mile, and I believe the total time is supposed to be under 6:30 or 6:20. And he probably does it closer to six minutes, where a lot of guys have to grind to get anywhere near the 6:30 mark. To him, it’s just a breeze. … That's why this whole episode was that much more concerning. It makes you realize you’re basically not invincible.”
In sports, invincibility is a mentality until it’s a myth. Interestingly, Butler said Bouwmeester often read biographies of “people that have conquered massive things, whether it was climbing Everest with a disability, or (went on a) hiking adventure. … I sat next to him on the plane, and he reads a book every single flight. I think you'd be hard-pressed to find any player in the history of the National Hockey League that read for basically an 82-game season, and for however many he’s played.”
And Butler gave a glimpse into the locker room during the tenuous times from last season, when the Blues were playing frighteningly inconsistent hockey. Sometimes, the same leaders speaking can become redundant, regardless of how thoughtful the thoughts, “but when 'Bow' talks,” Butler said, “everybody just kind of stops what they're doing and listens -- you know, he’s almost a very fatherly type figure to the group.
“We had a couple of closed door meetings there in December. … He was definitely more vocal last year, when times were tough. 'Bow' always says the stuff that we need to hear. Often times, it's not what you want to hear. Stuff that maybe makes you reflect a little bit and look in the mirror and maybe question yourself – you know, am I doing everything possible to make sure that I'm 100% prepared? To make sure that I'm a good teammate? To make sure that the style of game that I'm playing is reflective of what the team wants not just what I want as an individual? And he's not afraid to say that stuff. And you need guys like that around.”
He’s no longer around, at least on ice or in the locker room. But the Blues have paid homage to Bow with the way they’ve played for much of the past month. From iPads in Minneapolis to TVs in St. Louis, we see it.