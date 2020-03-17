Hockey fix: FSM to televise replays of Blues games

In normal times, the Blues would be playing the Carolina Hurricanes at 6 p.m. Thursday, Justin Faulk’s return to Raleigh, N.C., where he spent his first eight NHL seasons and a matchup of two potential playoff teams.

Instead, those tuning into FOX Sports Midwest on Thursday evening will see hockey, but it will be the Blues against the Dallas Stars. It’s a replay of the Blue’ Oct. 5 home contest, and will be shown shown at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

FSM announced Tuesday that it will show replays of Blues games played earlier this season on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday nights for the foreseeable future during the NHL’s suspension of play due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Saturday, FSM will replay the Blues’ Oct. 7 game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Next week’s schedule features the Blues-Los Angeles Kings (from Oct. 24) on Tuesday, March 24; the Blues-Ottawa Senators (from Oct. 10) on Thursday, March 26; and the Blues-Colorado Avalanche game (from Oct. 21) on Saturday March 28.

All games will be televised at both 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Spoiler alert: the Blues win every one of those games. The Blues-Kings contest is the game in which Vladimir Tarasenko suffered his left shoulder injury