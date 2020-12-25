Hockey's debut at The Arena. Hell (and the floor) had to freeze over first

Pro hockey was scheduled to make its debut at St. Louis Arena on Dec. 25, 1931, but before it did, there was the simple matter of getting the ice to freeze. Here's our original coverage.

One day last summer, an official of the St. Louis Hockey Club met a friend on the street and remarked: "Hockey is coming to the Arena in the fall," and the friend, having become accustomed to that gag, answered, "Oh yeah! So's Christmas."

Christmas has come and gone, but there is no hockey in The Arena, although the game came pretty close to putting in its appearance last night and only at the last moment did a break in the new ice machinery force a postponement until tonight.

The Flyers will meet the Chicago Shamrocks in the first game of the home season in the new building this evening, the game being scheduled to start at 8:30 o'clock.

As there has been no reason for a change the coaches likely will use the same lineups as had been announced for last night. It was planned right up to the last moment Thursday to play the game Christmas, but when the new machinery was put to the test, trouble was discovered which took until 4 o'clock yesterday morning to repair.