Hoffman signed; 9 Blues placed on waivers

The Blues made it official on Mike Hoffman, signing free-agent forward to a one-year, $4 million deal. The former Florida Panther had been with the Blues in training camp on a professional tryout contract (PTO).

They also took steps in finalizing their opening-day roster, by placing the following nine players on waivers:

Forwards Sam Anas, Jacob de la Rose, Mackenzie MacEachern, Curtis McKenzie and Nathan Walker.

Defensemen: Mitch Reinke, Steven Santini and Jake Walman.

Goalie: Jon Gillies

Among that group, de la Rose, MacEachern, Walker and Walman all played in at least one game for the Blues last season. MacEachern, in fact, played in 51 games, scoring seven goals. De la Rose, acquired in the Robby Fabbri trade with Detroit on Nov. 6, 2019, had one goal in 34 games for the Blues.

The Blues have until 4 p.m. Central on Tuesday to be salary cap compliant and turn in their opening-day roster to the NHL.

(Will have much more later on this story.)

