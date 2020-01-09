Home sweet home: Blues win 7th straight at Enterprise, 5-1 over Sabres

The Blues have been all about streaks this season. And they're putting together another one in the friendly confines of Enterprise Center.

A stellar performance by the line of Alexander-Steen-Robert Thomas-Tyler Bozka keyed a 5-1 Blues victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday before another sellout crowd of 18,096 at Enterprise Center.

It was the seventh consecutive home victory or the Blues, tied for the longest home winning streak this season in the NHL.

As for the Thomas line, that trio combined for four goals and five assists, with Steen scoring his first two goals of the season _ the second on an empty-netter. So Steen finished with two goals and one assist, while Thomas and Bozak both finished with one goal and two assists.

In their last six games together. dating back to a Dec. 27 game at Winnipeg, that line has combined for 11 goals and 10 assists.

The Blues improved to 28-10-7 for the season; Buffalo fell to 19-18-7.

The Blues did the one thing you can't do against Jack Eichel _ give him space. But after defender Vince Dunn couldn't through a pick set by Buffalo defender Rasmus Dahlin, Eichel moved around the left circle and beat Jordan Binnington with his 27th goal of the season.

Don't miss a single puck drop Get all the Blues coverage from Jim Thomas without the pop-ups and surveys. Your subscription also includes access to our daily e-edition. GET STARTED!