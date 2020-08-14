Horvat does it again, beats Blues in OT, 4-3

It was a shorthanded goal, giving the Canucks a 1-0 lead at the 7:23 mark of the opening period.

Vancouver’s special teams have ruled in this series, especially their power play, and they struck again on a Pettersson goal with David Perron off for interference. Justin Faulk broke a stick on the play and he had just gotten one from a teammate on the play when Pettersson shot and scored at the 5:36 mark of the period.

But thing got interesting when Blais came up with a turnover deep in the Vancouver zone and skated in to beat Markstrom and cut the Vancouver lead to 3-2 at the 9:02 mark.

The Blues pulled Binnington with 1:50 to play. And with just 6.4 seconds remaining, Perron made amends for his penalty deflecting in a shot by Alex Pietrangelo to tie the game. At first the goal was disallowed for a high stick by Perron on the deflection, but it was overruled after a relatively quick review and the game was tied and headed for overtime.

The Blues played pretty well in the period all things considered, outshooting the Canucks for the fourth period in a row in this series. This time it was 12-10 in shots on goal, but on balance Vancouver had the better chances, getting plenty of bodies in front of the net on a couple of unsuccessful goal crease scrambles.