Horvat strikes again; Canucks up 1-0 after 1

EDMONTON, Alberta _ The Blues don’t have anything resembling an answer for Vancouver captain Bo Horvat so far in this series. Horvat scored twice in Wednesday’s series opener, a 5-2 Canucks victory, the second of which came on a mesmerizing move around Vince Dunn.

Horvat was up to his old tricks Friday, with a couple of mesmerizing moves _ this time around Brayden Schenn in the neutral zone and then Jaden Schwartz in the Blues’ zone. Once he got by Schwartz, it was just Horvat and Binnington _ and Horvat won that battled once again.

It was a shorthanded goal, giving the Canucks a 1-0 lead at the 7:23 mark of the opening period.

The Blues played pretty well in the period all things considered, outshooting the Canucks for the fourth period in a row in this series. This time it was 12-10 in shots on goal, but on balance Vancouver had the better chances, getting plenty of bodies in front of the net on a couple of unsuccessful goal crease scrambles.

The Canucks speed gave the Blues trouble when it came to chasing down some loose pucks.

The Blues did have a couple of prime chances late in the period but Vladimir Tarasenko shot wide and Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom turned away Schwartz in close.

