How loud was the old Arena? The day one opposing coach tried earmuffs.
Red Kelly

Pittsburgh Penguins coach Red Kelly wears a pair of red earmuffs on the bench to drown out the sound in a game at The Arena on Jan. 3, 1970. Fred Sweets photo.

We've all heard stories of how loud The Arena could get when the Blues game marching in during their early days in the National Hockey League.

On Jan. 3, 1970, on opposing coach took things to the extreme.

That's when Pittsburgh's Red Kelly, well aware of the part St. Louis's boisterous crowds played in the success of the Blues, outfitted each of his Penguins with a set of earmuffs in a game at the Arena.

The experiment was a miserable failure.

Most of the Pittsburgh players abandoned their furry ear warmers after the first St. Louis goal, which came only 29 seconds after the opening faceoff. It was the fastest goal in team history.

However, Kelly persisted. He wore his flaming-red earmuffs until the Blues' fourth goal. Then he tore them off and threw them on the bench in disgust.

The Blues would go on to score a team-record five goals in the first period and shut out the Penguins 6-0.

"You've got to try things like that once," Kelly explained after the game. "It wasn't a joke. I thought it might work."

Box score
 
