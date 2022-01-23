Husso, Blues hold off Canucks 3-1

VANCOUVER, B.C. — The Vancouver Canucks were missing some high-end talent Sunday. Captain and goal-scoring leader Bo Horvat; points leader J.T. Miller; and Blues-killer (from his days with Arizona) Conor Garland.

And that was just at forward. Workhorse goalie Thatcher Demko and his veteran backup Jaroslav Halak also were out of commission. All with COVID.

But the Blues showed no mercy at Rogers Arena. After all, when it comes to COVID, the Blues have been there/done that for most of the season.

In their first game in Canada in more than a month, the Blues kept rolling with a 3-1 victory. At the exact midpoint of the season, 41 games, they are 25-11-5 and four points back of Central Division-leading Colorado.

Vancouver, which had been surging since Bruce Boudreau took over as coach in early December, fell to 18-19-4.

This was a strange one, because for most of the first two periods, the Canucks looked like the Harlem Globetrotters on ice, skating circles around St. Louis in the offensive zone. The shots on goal were a lopsided 32-14 in favor of Vancouver in after three periods. But the Blues still led 3-1. And that’s the way it ended up after a scoreless third period.

But Ville Husso was a rock, stopping 38 of 39 to improve his record to 8-2-1 on the season.

Once again, the Blues faced a very inexperienced goalie. On Friday in Seattle, it was Joey Daccord, playing in only his 13th NHL game. On Sunday, it was Michael DiPietro, playing in his third NHL game.

Even with the short lineup, the Blues talked about the quickness and movement of the Canucks on offense after their morning skate Sunday. It was on display for much of the first period, aided by two full minutes of 5-on-3 play.

Vancouver came out with some hop to its step, getting to a lot of loose pucks first and not giving the Blues a ton of room to operate.

But it was still scoreless — until, that is, Ivan Barbashev and Torey Krug went off simultaneously for penalties against the same player. It all started with Canucks forward Matthew Highmore and Barbashev tangled up in the St. Louis zone.

Barbashev responded by giving Highmore a hard shove to the back. Roughing penalty No. 1.

Krug didn’t like whatever Highmore did to upset Barbashev and knocked Highmore to the ice, ripping his helmet off in the process. Penalty No. 2.

So with 5:34 left in the period, the Canucks got two full minutes of 5-on-3. At least the Blues got some practice — 1:31 worth of practice — in killing off a 5-on-3 last Monday against Nashville.

On Sunday, the Canucks sent eight shots during their 5-on-3 at Husso, who was making his third successive start in goal. One of the shots missed the net, Husso stopped five shots, and the other two were blocked (one by Marco Scandello and one by Colton Parayko).

But four seconds after the 5-on-3 expired, while Vancouver still had possession of the puck, Tanner Pearson got one past Husso for his seventh goal of the season and a 1-0 Vancouver lead.

Undismayed, the Blues tied it 1-1 on a net-front deflection by Justin Faulk on a shot from the left point by Oskar Sundqvist. It was Faulk’s sixth goal of the season, and a dazzling one at that. Faulk carried the puck up through the neutral zone, and after dishing to Sundqvist, kept going to the net.

Faulk tipped in the deflection with his stick … between his legs.

The Blues began the second period on the power play for the first 1:14, but got nothing going. They made amends on a subsequent power play. Just 2:27 into the period, the Canucks were penalized for too many men on the ice.

Loitering around the net front, Brayden Schenn got a room service pass from Vladimir Tarasenko for an easy tap-in goal. It was Schenn’s fourth goal in three games since returning from the COVID list, and his fifth power play of the season, tying him for the team lead in that category with Brandon Saad and Pavel Buchnevich.

Buchnevich, we presume, was watching from Seattle where he was completing his COVID requirements to enter Canada.

Vancouver kept dominating the time of possession and peppering Husso with all kinds of chances. But it was the Blues who scored again on a shot from distance by Jordan Kyrou — call it the very high slot — with some traffic in front of DiPietro. It was Kyrou’s 16th goal of the season, giving him the team lead, and it gave the Blues a 3-1 lead with 3:17 left in the second.

The Blues came out with some purpose to start the third, looking as if they wanted to put this one away with a quick goal or two. They had some extended zone time for one of the few times Sunday, and even had another power play opportunity after Ryan O’Reilly was tripped by Jason Dickinson. But that fourth goal eluded them.

Even so, tighter checking kept the Canucks from getting much going early in the period. David Perron clanked one off the post for the Blues about eight minutes in.

Then the Canucks got a couple of chances. But Husso thwarted a breakaway and then a 2-on-1 Vancouver rush. There was an odd shot of “Huuus!” here and there by the crowd, limited to half-capacity (about 9,000) by local COVID regulations.

