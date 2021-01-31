Husso gets the start for Blues against Anaheim

ANAHEIM, Calif. _ The Blues’ second back-to-back of the young season means the second career start for Ville Husso in goal. Husso gets the call for Sunday’s game against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center, looking to gain some traction in the NHL.

Husso, 25, gave up five goals in his first NHL start last Sunday in St. Louis against the Los Angeles Kings. An empty-net goal for the Kings accounted for the final goal in a 6-3 Kings triumph. In Husso’s only previous appearance this season, he gave up four goals in the third period in relief of Jordan Binnington against Colorado in the 8-0 disaster of Jan. 15.

Until that game, Husso hadn’t seen game action since a March 8, 2020, San Antonio Rampage contest against the Milwaukee Admirals in the American Hockey League. Husso was hot down the stretch for San Antonio last season, allowing only 12 goals in his last 10 games _ three of which were shutouts.

But he’s obviously been rusty at the start of this NHL season.

SAME LINEUP

Other than goalie, coach Craig Berube says he’s going with the same lineup tonight against Anaheim. Tyler Bozak and Robert Bortuzzo remain sidelined with upper-body injuries, although Bortuzzo did skate again on Sunday.