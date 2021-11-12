Husso, Sundqvist not ready yet: Could Hofer get another start over weekend?

Oskar Sundqvist took line rushes Friday at Centene Community Ice Center, but it turned out to be a false alarm. Coach Craig Berube said he isn’t quite ready for game action.
“He’s not ready yet,” Berube said. “Dak (Dakota Joshua) was out of practice today. It’s maintenance basically with him. He’ll be ready to go tomorrow.”
So Sundqvist, who spoke with head athletic trainer Ray Barile and Berube for a few minutes along the boards at the end of practice, merely was filling in Joshua’s spot centering the fourth line.
Additionally, goalie Ville Husso took part in practice with the full squad, meaning he no longer is on the COVID list, but also is not game-ready.
“He needs a couple more days of practice yet, so he is not a go yet,” Berubue said.
The Blues had three goalies on the ice at Centene, with Jordan Binnington and Joel Hofer also working.
With Husso not yet game ready, there’s a chance Hofer could get another start, what with the Blues’ playing a marquee back-to-back this weekend: Saturday at Carolina and Sunday at home against Edmonton.
With 20 points, the Hurricanes (10-1-0) and Oilers (10-2-0) trail only Florida (10-2-2, 22 points) in the overall league standings.
If Hofer doesn’t get a start, then Binnington will play both ends of a back-to-back for only the third time in his career.
Veteran forward Kyle Clifford also returned from the COVID list to practice, meaning only defensemen Torey Krug and Niko Mikkola remain on the list.
Line changes
It doesn’t happen often, but Berube is separating Ryan O’Reilly and David Perron. Perron is moving down to what nominally is the team’s third line. And for that matter, so is Brandon Saad.
“Just moving some lines around, trying to get maybe a little bit more consistent scoring throughout our lineup and balance,” Berube said. “I think things have been fine, but we’re looking to improve, that’s all.”
So instead of playing wing on a line centered by O’Reilly, Perron and Saad will do so on a line centered by Tyler Bozak.
“I don't know if it's been like little timing issues or whatever, but we haven't obviously had as high of a performance as we'd like as a line,” Perron said. “So I think they're looking at different things right now. That's all it is, I'm sure. Down the road, it'll come back and that's really all I have on that.”
Here’s how the Blues’ lined up in practice Friday: