Husso, Sundqvist not ready yet: Could Hofer get another start over weekend?

If Hofer doesn’t get a start, then Binnington will play both ends of a back-to-back for only the third time in his career.

Veteran forward Kyle Clifford also returned from the COVID list to practice, meaning only defensemen Torey Krug and Niko Mikkola remain on the list.

Line changes

It doesn’t happen often, but Berube is separating Ryan O’Reilly and David Perron. Perron is moving down to what nominally is the team’s third line. And for that matter, so is Brandon Saad.

“Just moving some lines around, trying to get maybe a little bit more consistent scoring throughout our lineup and balance,” Berube said. “I think things have been fine, but we’re looking to improve, that’s all.”

So instead of playing wing on a line centered by O’Reilly, Perron and Saad will do so on a line centered by Tyler Bozak.

“I don't know if it's been like little timing issues or whatever, but we haven't obviously had as high of a performance as we'd like as a line,” Perron said. “So I think they're looking at different things right now. That's all it is, I'm sure. Down the road, it'll come back and that's really all I have on that.”