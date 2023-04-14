DALLAS – Two things that weren’t nearly good enough over the past six months – defense and goaltending – carried the Blues into the third period Thursday in a scoreless battle against one of the Western Conference’s top teams.

But in the end, the result was all-too-familiar – a loss. A 1-0 loss to the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center that ended an off-kilter Blues season.

For only the 10th time in the 55-year history of this franchise, there will be no postseason hockey in St. Louis.

For the first time since the 2007-08 season, the Blues have finished under .500 at 37-38-7 for 81 points.

As a result of those shortcomings, they will have the No. 10 spot in the NHL draft lottery on May 8. That gives them a 3.5 percent chance of earning the top spot in the draft and the opportunity to select Connor Bedard – the presumptive No. 1 overall pick.

But that has minimal impact when it comes to easing the sting of missing the playoffs, especially for Stanley Cup veterans such as Jordan Binnington and Brayden Schenn.

“I’ve missed the playoffs in my career before, but just the way that everything went down this year,” Schenn said. “For 25 or 30 games you feel like you’re playing meaningless hockey as far as making the playoffs. Obviously, there’s always something to play for.”

Things like pride, a contract, playing time. But not the postseason.

“Yeah, it’s tough,” Binnington said. “You work hard to play at this time of year, obviously. It’s frustrating.

“It just felt like it wasn’t our time, it wasn’t meant to be. Everybody here – we worked hard. It just didn’t feel like it was going our way.”

After a stellar 109-point season in 2021-22, the Blues were 28 points worse in the standings this season – a freefall of nearly unprecedented proportions.

The Blues went from 107 points in 1980-81 to 72 points in 1981-82 – a 35-point dropoff.

The 2003-04 team finished with 91 points followed by a 2005-06 squad that finished with 57 – a 34-point dropoff. (There was no hockey played in 2004-05 due to the lockout.)

And that’s it, the only other times the Blues have had a bigger falloff from one season to the next in instances where full schedules were played both years.

“We had a lot of expectations here, and not making the playoffs - it’s not good,” coach Craig Berube said, succinctly.

On Thursday, the Blues played the Stars on fairly even terms in the first period. But in the second period and parts of the third, the Stars started taking control. Only superb work from Binnington, who stopped 33 of 34 shots, kept things even.

“Zero-zero game, 20 minutes of hockey left,” Binnington said. “Just put our best foot forward and who wants to be the game-changer defensively, offensively?”

Turns out the answer was nobody – at least nobody wearing a Blues uniform.

Dallas finally broke through early in the third period, when Evgenii Dadonov clanged a shot off the post that careened over to 19-year Wyatt Johnston for a rebound goal. It was the fourth goal in three games this season for Johnston against the Blues.

“Nothing really (Binnington) could do about that one,” Berube said. “We’ve got guys there; we gotta defend it.”

Offensively, the Blues simply didn’t generate much in getting shut out for the third time this season.

“We didn’t play good at all last night,” Schenn said, referring to Wednesday’s 5-2 loss to the Stars in St. Louis. “And tonight, we were just OK, I thought. Too (much on the) perimeter, turned too many pucks over, didn’t get any Grade A’s.

“And when you have a good goalie, and a good defensive team. You gotta work for your chances and probably just didn’t do enough of that.”

The goalie in question, Dallas’ Jake Oettinger, stopped 25 shots but was rarely tested.

“For me, it’s not winning enough battles,” Berube said. “Like our forecheck – we got in there with numbers but we didn’t win any battles to get the puck. We didn’t have enough offensive zone time. That’s basically what it boils down to.

“And then, through the neutral zone, just not clean enough to make plays and get up the ice and advance it.”

As a result, the Blues are not advancing into the playoffs. There’s nothing worse in hockey than an early offseason, but that’s where they’re at.

It will be an uncertain time with potential roster changes. Then again, how can the roster shakeup be more tumultuous than it was leading up to the trade deadline, when Vladimir Tarasenko, Niko Mikkola, Ryan O’Reilly, Noel Acciari and Ivan Barbashev were shipped out?

“It was a lot,” Binnington said. “It was different. And we lost some brothers, right? Guys you won championships with and spent a lot of time with.”

Asked if he’d ever been part of a team that went through so many in-season changes, Schenn replied: “No. This would be the first. . . .And not (with) that many good players, for sure.

“We’ll see what happens this summer. There are changes I’m sure that are gonna happen. We feel in this locker room we got good pieces here. And simply just had an off year.

“As players we didn’t pull our weight when we needed to, got guys traded. And it’s kinda been one of those years where it didn’t come together. We weren’t playing as a team when we needed to be.”

And paid the price – in the standings and on the roster.

Photos: Blues drop their season finale at Dallas