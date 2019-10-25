Vladimir Tarasenko did not accompany the Blues on their weekend road trip to Boston and Detroit after suffering an upper-body injury in Thursday’s 5-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings.
The team said he will be re-evaluated on Monday.
With a little over six minutes to play in the opening period, Tarasenko attempted to break free from a couple of Kings defenders on a breakaway. But Kings defenseman Sean Walker got tangled up with Tarasenko and got up under his left shoulder as Tarasenko was attempting to separate from the contact.
Tarasenko didn’t wince in pain, but did grab his upper chest area underneath the shoulder before skating off the ice. He did not return to the game. The team provided no details on the injury after the game or on Friday as it left St. Louis for Boston.
And without any further clarity on the issue, it’s worth noting that Tarasenko underwent surgery on his left shoulder following the 2017-18 season.
Tarasenko entered the Kings’ contest on a five-game point streak (three goals, five assists) but it has been a tough start to the season.
As he told the Post-Dispatch in a story published last week, he missed about half of the preseason because of an illness. In addition, he lost easily a month of training after the team’s Stanley Cup triumph over Boston due to knee surgery and wasn’t quite at top speed at the start of this season.
And now this. Tarasenko, in fact, looked as quick on the ice as he had all season against Los Angeles before the injury.
“The way he started the game, he was flying out there,” teammate Brayden Schenn said after Thursday’s game. “Hopefully it's not too serious. Obviously he's a huge piece for us, scores a lot of goals, makes a lot of plays.”