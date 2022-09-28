Injury to Scott Perunovich tempers the positives for Blues in win over Chicago

CHICAGO – There was a lot to like for the Blues in Tuesday’s 4-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center.

The power play, so good last season but 1-for-7 in the first two games of this preseason, benefited from an infusion of regulars in the lineup and went 3-for-3 against Chicago. Ryan O’Reilly, Justin Faulk and Nikita Alexandrov had the power play goals, with Faulk’s score snapping a 1-1 tie eight minutes 57 seconds into the final period.

The goaltending by Jordan Binnington (two periods, 20 saves) and Vadim Zherenko (one period, 11 saves) was excellent. A Chicago lineup that included Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews and Seth Jones managed only a Cole Guttman net front rebound goal against Binnington with 68 seconds left in the second period.

And preseason or not, the Blues are 3-0-0, with every game coming on the road. They play their first preseason home game Thursday against Columbus.

But overshadowing all of that was a first-period upper-body injury to defenseman Scott Perunovich.

The injury occurred on a hit by Chicago’s Michal Teply, with Perunovich’s arm/wrist looking to be caught against the glass. Perunovich was done for the night, and who knows how much longer.

Coach Craig Berube certainly did not sound optimistic postgame.

“You feel bad for him,” Berube said. “He’s had a tough go with injuries. He worked hard all summer and was ready to come in and prove himself. It’s an unfortunate thing.

“We’ll see how it is tomorrow. He didn’t look good when he was coming off.”

Perunovich has been slowed by injuries throughout his young NHL career, with both Berube and general manager Doug Armstrong saying he needed to stay healthy in order to nail down a meaningful role with the team this season.

A left shoulder injury and subsequent surgery cost Perunovich the entire season during the COVID-condensed 2020-21 campaign.

And last season, although he returned to play seven playoff games, Perunovich suffered a left wrist injury and subsequent surgery that helped limit him to 19 regular-season games – none after Jan. 15.

Minus Perunovich for most of Tuesday game meant some heavy minutes for the remaining D-men, something you’d rather avoid in the preseason. Rookie Matthew Kessel picked up a lot of those minutes, logging 26.37 of ice time.

“We had to roll five (defensemen),” Faulk said. “It happens. We’ve all been in that situation before. It’s unfortunate. You don’t want anyone to go down or get banged up.”

Perunovich was off to a good start to the preseason with two assists Saturday in a 5-4 victory over the Arizona Coyotes in Wichita, Kan. Quarterbacking a first power play unit Tuesday that included O’Reilly, Jordan Kyrou, Brayden Schenn and Brandon Saad, he had an assist on O’Reilly’s goal.

Last season, the Blues finished second in the NHL in power play efficiency, with a 27.0-percent success rate that set a franchise record.

“We’re hoping to be able to pick up where we left off (on the power play), and kind of build off it again and use that to our advantage,” Faulk said. “It makes teams play a caution game a little bit, because they’re scared to take penalties.

“It’s preseason, but it’s nice to get that feel and get enough reps, and obviously the confidence of it going well.”

In goal, Binnington’s strong play was another small building block towards the regular season in his return from a season-ending knee injury in the 2021-22 playoffs against Colorado.

He faced lots of pressure against Chicago, particularly in the second period – when the Blues were outshot 13-6. There was a brief hold-your-breath moment when Chicago’s Colin Blackwell crashed into Binnington with 15 minutes left in the second, but he was unscathed.

“Second period wasn’t very good,” Berube said. “We weren’t competing very good, didn’t make plays, didn’t skate. In the third period I thought we had more life and energy. ‘Faulker’ made a big hit by our bench, and it was kind of ‘let’s go’ a little bit, which was good to see.”

The third period belonged to Zherenko, making his hockey debut in the U.S. Zherenko had visa issues getting out of Russia and didn’t arrive in the United States until Sept. 14, the day the Blues left for Traverse City, Mich., and the NHL Prospect Tournament.

Prior to that, he was stuck for a couple of months in the country of Georgia while trying to get a U.S. visa and couldn’t get in any rink work at that time.

On Tuesday, he stepped right into the fire, with the Blues whistled for two penalties early in the third period and Chicago buzzing all around him. But he didn’t blink. He just stopped pucks.

“Our goalies were very good tonight,” Berube said.

The plan all along was to give Binnington two periods of work, stretching him out some from his one period of work Saturday against the Coyotes.

“And then the kid went in and did a great job,” Berube said.

To say that Zherenko was excited about his Blues debut after the trials and tribulations to get here, would be understatement.

“Of course, I’m very excited,” Zherenko said. “Thank you, Blues organization. After crazy summer I’m excited to be back to the business. Great feeling.”

As for those two penalties to kill, Zherenko said: “I think it helps me to get into the game. Thank you, guys (defense). They blocked a lot of shots. Good start.”

Zherenko is slated for duty with the Springfield Thunderbirds this season, but his sparkling work Tuesday – albeit just one period – was eye-opening.

“He’s big. He’s got great size,” Berube said. “That’s a very important thing. So we’ll see where it goes.”

Besides the work of Zherenko and the defense, the third period also featured three St. Louis goals – the power play tallies by Faulk and Alexandrov, and an even-strength score by defensemen Griffin Luce, who had no goals in 45 games last season for Springfield.