Isaac Bruce sees an 'awakening' in fight against racial injustice

Deeply religious, Isaac Bruce’s nickname was the “Rev. Ike” early in his NFL career. (Although it was a nickname he didn’t really like.)

So Bruce’s answer was not totally unexpected when asked about the killing of George Floyd one month ago by a Minnesota police officer, and what’s going on this country in terms of racial injustice and the surging Black Lives Matter movement.

“You know me, I’ve been a Bible thumper probably since you met me,” said Bruce, the Hall of Fame receiver for the St. Louis Rams. “Stuff like this, it’s no surprise to me. I think there’s a shifting that’s taking place. I believe that there’s supernatural changes that are happening right before our eyes. And many times, a lot of us don’t see it until it’s already taken place.

“You hear terms like ‘400 years of slavery.’ Those are Biblical terms that a lot of people have either forgotten or are ignorant to. So to me, it’s just a culmination of at 400, at God’s timing. I was hearing that term — God’s timing — as far as the Hall of Fame was concerned. And I totally agree.

“The Bible talks about timing, or seasons. So we’re right now in a season where I believe that God is waking up, he’s awakening, he’s uniting, and he’s restoring his original people. That’s just my belief.