Islanders lead Blues 2-1 after two

After a sub par first period, the Blues got after it in the second. They outshot the New York Islanders 10-1 in the second period, with the Isles going without a shot on goal until just 7 minutes 5 seconds remained in the period.

But the Blues couldn't get one past goalie Thomas Greiss in a scoreless period and trailed 2-1 after two Thursday at Enterprise Center.

A late goal by Brayden Schenn saved a bad first period by the Blues from being even worse than a 2-1 deficit.

The Blues' penalty kill woes continued when Jean-Gabriel Pageau, in his second game as an Islander, scored a power play goal at the 8:20 mark of the period.

Pageau found a soft spot in the Blues' PK, and slammed a one-timer past Jordan Binnington from the right circle to open the scoring. It was Pageau's 26th of the season and his second in as many games for the New Yorkers since being traded from Ottawa on Monday.

It became 2-0 eight minutes later when several Blues got caught puck watching and Jordan Eberle skated free down the backside and beat Binnington with a nifty backhand move for his 15th goal.