It sounds confusing, but Blues call up 5 just before final roster cuts

At a time of the year when hockey teams are making the final round of cuts to reach the regular-season roster limit of 23 players, the Blues are actually calling up players.

Five to be exact in forwards Will Bitten, Mathias Laferierre and Hugh McGing, as well as defensemen Brady Lyle and Steven Santini. All have been recalled from Springfield, and all are expected to be sent down once the preseason concludes.

It’s not unusual at all for the Blues. On more than one occasion in recent seasons, the Blues have called up several players previously assigned to the minors and used them to finish out exhibition play. It gives some of their veterans that are assured of making the roster a little bit of rest before opening day.

The only thing different this time around is that the Blues have done so with two games left in preseason play instead of one. The Blues play at Columbus on Thursday and then close out the preseason Saturday at home against Chicago.

All five of the callups are in the projected lineup announced by the Blues for the Columbus game.

Eight is a lot of preseason games; more than most teams play. In addition, the Blues have a lot of players banged up or ill - both in terms of those assured of making the final roster and those on the fringe of the roster.

In the first group would be Vladimir Tarasenko (illness), Ivan Barbashev (lower-body injury), Logan Brown (upper body) and Alexey Toropchenko (rehab from shoulder surgery).

In the “trying to make the roster” category are Anthony Angello (concussion protocol), Martin Frk (lower body) and Tyler Pitlick (upper body).

That seems like a lot, but Berube isn’t sure about that.

“(Scott) Perunovich and (Marco) Scandella, that’s different,” Berube said.

Both of those players are out with long-term injuries, so they’re in a different category.

“But I don’t really see more guys being dinged up,” Berube said. “I think every camp, there’s some nicks and things that happen. Guys are a little hurt and can’t go, and you want to make sure they’re healthy.”

Several of those dinged up Blues skated earlier in a small group, prior to Thursday’s main practice.

“I expect Vladi to be back tomorrow (against Columbus),” Berube said after Wednesday’s practice. “Barby skated today and he looked fine. Brownie went out there _ he might be a little farther away.”

But Tarasenko is not in the Columbus lineup; Frk is.

In a housekeeping move, the Blues officially placed Perunovich, who needs surgery to repair a fractured left shoulder, on the injured reserve list.

Start time changed

Anyone in the mood for some matinee hockey? Well, if you’re a Blues fan, you’ll have no choice on Saturday. The team’s preseason finale at Enterprise Center against the Chicago Blackhawks, originally scheduled for 7 p.m., has been moved up to a 2 p.m. start.

The change was made to avoid conflict with Game 2 of the baseball Cardinals’ playoff series with Philadelphia, which starts at 7:37 p.m. Saturday at Busch Stadium.

The Blues have also postponed Friday’s Ice Breaker at Centene Community Ice Center. The event will be rescheduled sometime in the regular season. Tickets purchased for Friday’s event will be automatically refunded.

Speaking of the Cardinals

Berube says he watches the Cardinals play a lot and is very excited for the team as it begins postseason play.

“I know a few of those guys - the manager (Oli) Marmol” Berube said. “I've been down there a couple of times and the clubhouse, talking to Yadi (Molina) and (Albert) Pujols and (Adam) Wainwright and these guys.

“Congrats to Pujols. Hopefully he convinces himself to play another year. He’s got more records he can break next year.

Berube said baseball is his favorite sport other than hockey.

“And probably to go to a game, any kind of game, I’d like to go to a baseball game over a football game or a basketball game,” he said. “Probably the toughest sport there is, I think. You know, to be able to do the things those guys do.”