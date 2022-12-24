'It stings:' Blues leave a point on the table in shootout loss to Vegas

LAS VEGAS – There are overtime/shootout points that feel like a win. And those that stick in your craw.

The Blues’ 5-4 shootout loss Friday to the Vegas Golden Knights definitely was of the stick-in-your-craw variety. Yes, they got an overtime point and finished the longest road trip of the season with a 3-1-1 record.

But they came oh-so-close - on a couple of occasions - to defeating the Western Conference leaders.

“It stings because we know how valuable points are right now,” defenseman Robert Bortuzzo said. “Overall, a pretty successful road trip points-wise. Time to re-charge here and get back at it.”

The Blues now take a three-day Christmas break and are back at it Tuesday against Toronto at Enterprise Center.

“We really wanted that one,” forward Noel Acciari said. “Tough bounce off the end wall at the end there. But a big point for us, and seven out of 10 points on this road trip is big.”

True, but eight would’ve been better than seven for the Blues, who are now 16-16-2.

Acciari scored a go-ahead goal on a net-front deflection – off the shaft of his stick – to give the Blues a 4-3 lead with 9:15 remaining in regulation. Brandon Saad set up the play with a shot from left wing. For Acciari, it was his ninth goal of the season. In seven previous NHL seasons, he’s scored more than nine only twice.

As the clock wound down, the Blues kept Vegas at bay with that 4-3 lead. It’s not like they were on their heels, or under constant pressure from a Golden Knights team trying to play catch-up. Then, with just 2:38 to play, Saad was called for hooking William Karlsson in the Blues’ offensive goal.

It was a strange call. For one, it was a late call. No member of the officiating crew appeared to have their hand up to signal an infraction. For another, it didn’t seem like there was much there to warrant a call.

“Tough call at the end,” coach Craig Berube said. “The call is the call but they could have had one (a Vegas penalty) right before that on Acciari. They don’t call it. So it’s tough.

“If you’re gonna let the other one go, then you should probably let that one go.”

And that was the tenor of the Blues’ complaint. They didn’t think it was a gross miscarriage of justice.

It was more like: “Really? You’re going to call that at this point in the game, in this kind of game?”

“It’s frustrating,” Blues captain Ryan O’Reilly said. “That was a tough call there. I don’t think it’s a penalty. It happens though. On the penalty kill, we’re in the lane for the shot, it hits the back (wall) and right on their tape.

“We’re right there. We had it.”

With 1:36 to play in regulation, not long after Vegas had pulled goalie Logan Thompson in favor of a sixth attacker, former Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo sent the puck towards the net. It bounced off the end wall and right on the stick of Chandler Stephenson, who buried it to make it a 4-4 game.

“Time and score for what was going on out there, I thought there could’ve been a few penalties either way,” Bortuzzo said. “I thought it was a tight-checking third period. Unfortunate it happened. That’s sports. It’s a tough job (officials) have.”

The Blues had killed off 21 of 23 penalties before that Stephenson goal over seven games.

After a scoreless overtime, Mark Stone sent the home fans at T-Mobile Arena home happy with a goal in the fourth round of the shootout.

In the shootout, the Blues again were on the verge of a victory, after Vladimir Tarasenko – shooting second – beat Thompson and the Golden Knights went 0-for-2 on their initial attempts. (Robert Thomas had clanged one off the post on the Blues’ first attempt.)

So the Blues could’ve ended it in Round 3, but the puck rolled off Brayden Schenn’s stick.

Stephenson then made his shot for Vegas in Round 3, and after O’Reilly was stopped by Thompson in Round 4, Stone sent his shot past Jordan Binnington – stick side – for the win. Binnington played well Friday – he had no chance on two of the four Vegas goals in regulation and stopped Pietrangelo on a breakaway in OT.

“Guys battled hard,” Berube said. “Scored enough goals to win.”

Playing without leading scorer Jordan Kyrou (upper-body injury) for the second game in a row, the Blues were able to generate some offense – particularly in the second period when they had three goals

In the period, Pavel Buchnevich scored for the sixth time in his last eight games; Tarasenko scored on the power play on a feed from Buchnevich for his 10th goal of the season; and Justin Faulk scored his first goal since Nov. 21 on a shot that appeared to deflect in off the skate of Vegas defenseman Brayden Pachal.

“Yeah, some nice goals that were being made,” O’Reilly said. “I thought guys made some nice plays. It’s something obviously we have to keep doing. . . .It’s just defending a little bit better.”

And there’s the rub. Even in today’s higher-scoring NHL, you’re supposed to win when you score four times. But the Blues weren’t tight enough defensively. They fell back in the trap of too many turnovers in their own end and too much trouble with zone exits.

“There were some untimely turnovers that weren’t good, and just some awareness in our own zone a little bit,” Berube said.

“They come with a lot of speed, a few ill-timed pinches led to some rush plays,” Bortuzzo said. “They play with a lot of pace, hang onto it down low, try and sneak right in behind you.

“There’s a reason they’re top of their division. Good team, well-coached, good structure. I thought we played ‘em right there, and we didn’t get the two points.”

Photos: Blues finish their road trip with a shootout defeat in Vegas