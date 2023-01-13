It was a tale of two costly turnovers for the Blues in a 4-1 loss to the Flames

You didn’t need an advanced degree in hockey to figure out how this one got away from the Blues.

“Two bad puck plays in the third period,” coach Craig Berube said. “That’s it.”

Jake Neighbours scored an opportunistic goal 20 seconds into the third period Thursday, tying the game at 1-1 and seemingly giving the Blues some momentum.

But then an attempted clearing pass by Robert Thomas deflected off Calgary’s Tyler Toffoli and went right to Dillon Dube in the near slot. His ninth goal of the season made it 2-1 Calgary with 8:10 to play.

“He could’ve controlled it probably more and made a better decision,” Berube said of Thomas.

A little more than five minutes later, Justin Faulk had the puck behind the St. Louis net; his attempt at a clearing pass in traffic was picked off by the Flames — and just like that — Blake Coleman sent it in from the near slot to make it 3-1.

“Just put it around the wall,” Berube said. “It’s jammed up. It’s hard.”

With the way Calgary was checking, that was too big a hill for the Blues to climb in a 4-1 loss to the Flames at Enterprise Center. (Calgary added an empty-netter later, also by Dube.)

“Gotta make the right play,” Berube said. “Put it on the walls. Can’t throw it up the middle like that under pressure. Just two bad puck plays and they capitalized on them. We were right in the game.”

The Blues wasted another strong performance by Thomas Greiss, who stopped 36 of 39 shots in making his second start in five days.

“He played unreal,” defenseman Colton Parayko said. “Both goalies have been incredible all season long. They keep us in all these games. But Greiss was phenomenal tonight, played really well. It’s a little frustrating.”

Actually, more than a little. With a victory Thursday before the 17th sellout crowd (18,096) of the season at Enterprise Center, the Blues could have moved into a virtual tie with the Flames and Edmonton — with all three teams having 47 points in 43 games.

Instead, the Blues fell to 21-19-4 for the season, staying at 45 points and falling four points behind Calgary (20-14-9) for the first wild-card spot and five points behind Minnesota for third place in the Central Division. The Wild rallied to beat the New York Islanders 3-1 on Thursday.

“If you look at the standings — where we are, where they are, that was a big game standings-wise,” Parayko said. “It’s over. It sucks. Regroup (for) a big game Saturday (against Tampa Bay).”

Since the start of the New Year, coinciding with injuries that knocked Ryan O’Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko out of the lineup, the Blues have had no trouble scoring goals. Even if you subtract Brayden Schenn’s shootout winner Jan. 3 against Toronto, the Blues averaged 4.2 goals per game in five contests, never scoring fewer than three times.

But they had trouble generating any consistent zone time or offensive pressure in Game 6 of the New Year on Thursday.

“We had some chances. But not enough,” Berube said. “Not enough zone time. They checked well. They didn’t give us really a whole lot of time. But I didn’t feel like really we had enough support. Too much one-on-one.”

The Blues had a modest 26 shots on goal and didn’t get much of their cycling game going.

“The last couple games for sure, I don’t feel like we cycled the puck well enough,” Berube said. “We still scored enough goals in the first game (against Calgary). Not tonight obviously. … We need more guys that are willing to play that style of game.”

In recent games, Berube hasn’t done a ton of in-game mixing of lines. But he dropped Ivan Barbashev to the third line and moved Josh Leivo up to the Schenn line in an attempt to get something going.

“Barby, it didn’t seem like he was on his toes early,” Berube said.

The Blues’ top line of Pavel Buchnevich-Thomas-Jordan Kyrou, which scored three times with four assists in Tuesday’s 4-3 overtime win over the Flames, was held entirely off the scoresheet in Thursday’s rematch and combined for only one shot on goal. Additionally, each member of the line went home wearing a minus-3.

After scoring at least one power play goal in five consecutive games — tying the team’s season-high streak — the Blues went 0-for-3 on the power play Thursday.

“They were on us quick,” Parayko said. “PP has done a really good job this season — all season — of keeping us in games, winning us games. Not just this season, but a lot of the seasons.

“They came at us hard, they were out on the flank, they knew I was on the flank and came out at me hard.”

After Walker Duehr, playing in just his third NHL game, became the first player from South Dakota to score an NHL goal, Neighbours’ goal tied it up.

“Puck just kind of bounced off a skate and right to me and the goalie was sliding, so I just tried putting it on net,” Neighbours said.

It worked. But his first Blues goal since opening day ended the highlight reel for the offense.

“Obviously a big emphasis on this game was the standings and how close the two teams are,” Neighbours said. “It's unfortunate that we didn't get the second one today. … But we've got to keep on building — it’s not the end of it right there.”

Duehr’s second-period goal ended Greiss’ scoreless streak at one hour, 55 minutes, 43 seconds on the heels of his shutout performance Sunday in Minnesota.

That goal came on a 3-on-1 rush by Calgary. Goals Nos. 2 and 3 for the Flames came on sequences where the Blues had possession behind the goal line and then lost the puck for a couple of Calgary quick strikes.

“Definitely surprised by it, but that's what happens,” Greiss said of the last two goals. “That's why I get paid, too. Gotta make the save once in a while. … Maybe save one, and get one more in the net, and it's a different game.”

And a little different playoff picture.

