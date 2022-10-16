Ivan Barbashev, with game-winner against Columbus, out to prove last season was no fluke

For openers, it was too close for comfort. Columbus limped into town 0-2-0, minus the injured Patrik Laine, and having played at home on Friday night.

But you would’ve never known it by what transpired for the first 2 ½ periods of Saturday’s Blues season opener at Enterprise Center. After the Blues squandered a 2-0 lead, things settled into a tight, tense checking affair at 2-2.

The Blue Jackets were scratching and clawing and checking, and with rare exception the Blues had trouble generating much sustained offense. Home openers were supposed to be more fun than this, right?

As the third period wound down, the sellout crowd of 18,096 was nervous.

“It was getting there,” said Ivan Barbashev.

But with one flick of the wrist, Barbashev took the stress out of the evening and the starch out of the Blue Jackets. His goal midway through the third period broke a 2-2 tie in a game eventually won by the Blues 5-2.

Jake Neighbours scored on a nifty backhand move 20 seconds later, and Vladimir Tarasenko put some icing on the, uh, ice with his second goal of the night with 1:31 to play. And that sent everyone home with the warm-and-fuzzies on a night when the team announced its inaugural class in the Blues Hall of Fame.

Glenn Hall, Scotty Bowman, Red Berenson and Garry Unger joined the names already commemorated with retired numbers and/or banners hanging from the rafters at Enterprise.

(Al MacInnis, Bob Gassoff, Bob Plager, Barclay Plager, Brian Sutter, Brett Hull, Bernie Federko and Chris Pronger – along with Hockey Hall of Fame broadcaster Dan Kelly, and original owners Sid Salomon Jr. and Sid Salomon III - will be automatically inducted.)

Barbashev might never have his name on a banner. But he did score a career-high 26 goals a year ago. Since that was almost twice as many as his career high of 14 set during the Stanley Cup season, conventional wisdom said he wouldn’t be anywhere near 26 this season.

Barbashev, always a positive thinker, told the Post-Dispatch during the team’s bonding trip to Charleston, S.C., that maybe he’d do better than that this season. Well, he’s got one goal. And counting.

He was a little more tempered on the subject after Saturday’s contest.

“It’s just Game 1. Settle down,” he teased a reporter. “I hope I just continue the same way, you know.”

The Blues were in the middle of a line change when Columbus defenseman Adam Boqvist lost the puck in his own zone. Pavel Buchnevich, who scored the game’s first goal and was plus-3, passed the puck to Brayden Schenn, who nudged it maybe 10 feet to his right to Barbashev – who did the rest

“I just decided to take a shot,” Barbashev said. “At first I saw somebody was going back door. I think it was Faulker (Justin Faulk). But for some reason I was going low blocker and it just went it.”

When the shot went in past Elvis Merzlikins, the tension left the building and the Blues’ bench.

“It’s huge,” Neighbours said of the Barbashev goal. “You could tell with the emotion on the bench and in the building it was a big one. And obviously with the flat second (period) we were eager to get out to a good start in the third. It was a great play and obviously a good finish by Barby and got the guys going.”

On a roster loaded with proven 20-goal scorers, Barbashev isn’t the first name that comes to mind when you think of the St. Louis offense.

But coach Craig Berube thinks Barbashev certainly is capable of hitting the 20-goal plateau again this season.

“I don't see why not,” Berube said. “His game has improved every year. I look at him, he was a scorer in junior, scored in the AHL, came up here and was more of probably a checker and fourth-line role guy.

“But now his role has changed. We use him in a number of different roles - like center. He can play all positions. He can move up and down a lineup and give you different looks.”

And score a goal every now and then.

The Blues weren’t just flat in the second period. After that early Buchnevich goal just five minutes into the game, they didn’t have a shot on goal for the final 14:09 of the opening period.

Just 64 seconds into the second period, Tarasenko’s first goal of the night – uncontested from the right circle - made it a 2-0 St. Louis advantage. But that lead lasted as long as you could say “Johnny Hockey.”

A shot by Johnny Gaudreau struck Colton Parayko in the face in the slot. The puck fell to the ice, and so did Parayko. (He had a bloody nose, but after some brief treatment on the bench returned to play.)

In any event, Gustav Nyquist swooped in to send a rebound past Jordan Binnington and shrink the Blues’ lead to 2-1 just 2:21 into the second.

Talk about bad puck luck.

“Off the nose and right onto the other guy’s stick,” Parayko said. “Yeah. I guess so.”

Parayko said he didn’t need stitches.

“No, just gauze to stop the bleeding,” he said.

Things can change quickly in hockey, and such was the case here. Just 18 seconds after the Nyquist score, Sean Kuraly stole the puck from Jordan Kyrou in the St. Louis defensive zone, skated in and lifted a shot past Binnington.

Suddenly it was a 2-2 game, and all the momentum was going Columbus’ way.

“Second period, we got sloppy and let them back in the game,” Berube said. “We were better in the third period. We just played a lot better in my opinion. Stronger on pucks and controlled the play a little bit more in the offensive zone and competed harder on things, played the game the right way.”

Barbashev made sure of that.