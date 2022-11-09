Jake Neighbours sent to Springfield, Nikita Alexandrov called up by Blues

The Blues made some roster moves Wednesday, sending forward Jake Neighbours to Springfield, placing Logan Brown on injured reserve, and calling up Josh Leivo and Nikita Alexandrov from the Thunderbirds.

When reached by the Post-Dispatch, general manager Doug Armstrong stressed that sending Neighbours to the AHL was not a reflection on his play in St. Louis.

“He’s played well here, but in this current environment, I think it’s best for his long-term development to go to the American Hockey League, play with his peers, and also get comfortable again in offensive situations,” Armstrong said.

“By no means is this an indictment on his play at all. It’s just more of a longer-term approach on what’s gonna give him the best chance to be a successful long-term NHL player. And I just felt this current situation was not helping him – short- or long-term.”

The “current situation,” of course, is the Blues’ franchise record eight-game losing streak and the fact that Neighbours is getting limited playing time.

Through 11 games, Neighbours averaged 12:20 of ice time, but was moved down in the lineup Tuesday against Philadelphia – from the third line to the fourth – and registered a season-low 8:28.

He’s minus-9 for the season the season, but there’s a lot of that going around on this year’s team. All but four Blues – Ivan Barbashev (at plus-1) and Robert Bortuzzo, Niko Mikkola and Nathan Walker (all even) – are on the minus side in goal differential.

Neighbours scored his only goal in the season-opener against Columbus, and had yet to register an assist.

Brown suffered what the team described as an upper-body injury in Tuesday’s game in Philadelphia, leaving the contest early in the second period and not returning. Coach Craig Berube said this injury is not related to an earlier one – an apparent left shoulder injury – that occurred in training camp and sidelined Brown for part of the preseason and the first three games of the regular season.

Brown has no goals or assists in five games with the Blues.

Meanwhile, Josh Leivo returns after making the opening-day roster and playing in three contests, with no goals or assists – although he had a couple of good scoring chances. He was assigned to Springfield on Oct. 29 and scored a hat trick in his first game with the Thunderbirds. In two contests in Springfield, Leivo had three goals and one assist.

Alexandrov, a second-round draft pick in 2019, nearly made the Blues roster coming out of training camp. In nine games for Springfield, he was third in goals (four) and fourth in points (eight).