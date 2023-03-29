For now, the Blues are simply outscoring their problems.

During Tuesday’s 6-5 overtime win over Vancouver, that included papering over a blown three-goal lead with Jakub Vrana’s game-winner just 21 seconds into overtime, and scoring six goals for the third straight game to mask an iffy penalty kill.

But for the Blues — at this point of the season, and in this particular season, no less — a win is a win is a win. And St. Louis has been winning plenty, with a 5-1-1 record in its last seven games.

“I think we’re playing pretty well as a team of late,” Blues forward Brandon Saad said. “We’re having fun, not thinking too much, playing well as a team. Obviously, the contributions with the guys scoring, it’s been a lot of fun as of late. We just want to keep building our game.”

Vrana’s game-winner in the opening minute of overtime capped an eventful night for the Blues, who jumped out to a 5-2 lead in the second period before allowing Vancouver to score three straight goals. Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes tied the game in the final minute of the third period with his second goal of the night, setting the stage for Vrana’s heroics shortly thereafter.

After Brayden Schenn lost the opening faceoff in overtime, the Blues quickly recovered the puck and Vrana carried it through the neutral zone. He dropped it for Schenn, and then drove to the back post. Schenn flipped a backhand pass through the slot and Vrana pushed it past Thatcher Demko.

“I think overall that was just an amazing play by Brayden,” Vrana said. “He made a great move there, obviously pass it to me right when I was standing. Which was perfect to just shoot the puck there. So great play by him.”

It was Vrana’s second goal of the night and his eighth since the Blues traded for him at the trade deadline. He has 10 points in 12 games since arriving in St. Louis, and has helped jumpstart a Blues offense that leads the NHL in goals since March 7.

“He’s been incredible,” Saad said. “He’s a pure goal-scorer. It’s fun to watch him out there. It’s fun to play with him. When you’re with him, you want to get him the puck and obviously, you can see what he can do with scoring goals. Definitely happy to have him.”

That Vrana was on the ice to begin overtime was a mild surprise.

He didn’t start his previous overtime with the Blues, and some combination of Justin Faulk and Robert Thomas with Jordan Kyrou, Pavel Buchnevich or Schenn has typically started the extra period for Craig Berube. But he leaned on Vrana to begin Tuesday’s overtime.

“He played really well,” Berube said. “He had a lot of jump, scored a goal, had some other opportunities. It's a good situation for him to be in the 3-on-3.”

Vrana’s performance Tuesday continues the trend of recent additions contributing for the Blues.

Sammy Blais (two assists on Tuesday) now has 17 points in 23 games since re-joining the Blues in the Vladimir Tarasenko trade. Kasperi Kapanen (primary assist on Buchnevich’s goal Tuesday) has 11 points in 15 games since he was claimed off waivers from Pittsburgh.

But it’s not just the new guys. As the Blues have scored 18 goals in the last three games, they’ve had 10 different players score at least one goal.

“I think it's been coming for a while,” Berube said. “I'm not sure if it's dried up ever that much. We're making plays. We're seeing it. Our D is involved. We're scoring a bunch of different ways. That's what you need to do. You can't just score off the rush. It's got to be from the offensive zone doing things, at the net, getting some dirty goals. We've got to score in all different ways.”

It is possible that the explosive offense is a mirage — at least that’s what the underlying numbers point to.

Even though the Blues lead the league with 3.67 goals per 60 minutes of 5 on 5 in March, they rank 29th in expected goals per 60, according to Natural Stat Trick. They are 28th in shot attempts, 23rd in shots on goal, 25th in scoring chances and 27th in high-danger chances. The Blues are in a hot streak of finishing their chances, which is what matters on the scoreboard and in the standings.

And, at this point of the season, and in this particular season, no less, a goal is a goal is a goal.

“We’re doing a lot of good things, finding ways to win games, scoring a lot of goals,” Thomas said. “A lot of our chances have come making good plays in the d-zone or on the forecheck. Finding a lot of ways to score, and it’s led to some success.”

With the win on Tuesday, the Blues moved into a tie with Vancouver in the league standings, as both teams have identical 34-34-6 records. Technically, St. Louis owns the tiebreaker with a 25-22 edge in regulation wins. The Blues can no longer “catch” Columbus, Chicago, San Jose and Anaheim in the race to the bottom of the NHL standings.

Not that the Blues players are even thinking about that.

“A lot of guy’s have been here a while, have been around the league for a while and have a lot of pride,” Thomas said. “That’s what’s pushing us. We’re building. Maybe it’s not our year this year, but that culture is coming back. You can feel it in the room, you can see it on the ice. That’s still important at this time.”

Saad added: “We’ve kind of had an emotional roller coaster there (at the deadline). It’s always tough when you lose friends and teammates, but I think we’ve kind of settled back into it. We’re playing pretty good hockey overall. You can see the excitement is there, and winning hockey games is fun. I think it’s kind of getting our mojo back.”