Jim Thomas, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Blues beat reporter, reflects on his time on the beat before he heads into retirement. Thomas and beat reporter Matthew DeFranks joined columnist Jeff Gordon discuss the offseason priorities for the St. Louis Blues.
From the eight-game losing streak in October and November, to the post Ryan O’Reilly trade malaise, the Blues have had a long time to diagnose…
Loss in Winnipeg set the tone for a disappointing season
Each defenseman and goaltender was a victim of this collective failure. With that in mind, each player is graded on how his performance measur…
Blues general manager Doug Armstrong is wasting no time in working on the team for next season and beyond.
St. Louis Blues GM Doug Armstrong warns goalie Jordan Binnington that his on-ice antics will cause challenges the next two years.