Jim Thomas takes your questions in a live chat as the Blues head into the offseason

Tarasenko scores twice, but those are the only Blues goals in 5-2 loss.
The Blues have a losing record overall since they entered the Edmonton bubble last July.
Team is down three games to none, with Game 4 scheduled Sunday afternoon at Enterprise.
Team rallied from 3-0 deficit, but fall behind 2-0 in series.
Blues are running out of defensemen for Game 3 of Colorado series.
Blues’ leading scorer was hoping to play in Game 5, if series had lasted that long.
Walman skates with extras; Santini and maybe Reinke could be in lineup
The Blues haven't confirmed it, but the IIHF says the Russians say Tarasenko will be one of three NHL players joining the team in Latvia after a six-day quarantine
Players who missed Wednesday's morning skate will be eligible to play tonight after tests results were shown to be erroneous.
Once again, Blues will be down two D-men vs. Avalanche
