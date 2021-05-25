Jim Thomas takes your questions in a live chat at 1 p.m. Wednesday as the Blues head into the offseason May 25, 2021 59 min ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Get your questions ready and join in at 1 p.m. Wednesday for our weekly Blues chat. - ----- 0 comments The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular St. Louis Blues False alarm on Blues COVID test results May 19, 2021 Players who missed Wednesday's morning skate will be eligible to play tonight after tests results were shown to be erroneous. St. Louis Blues Avs turn the lights out on Blues season with four-game sweep May 23, 2021 Tarasenko scores twice, but those are the only Blues goals in 5-2 loss. St. Louis Blues Season in Review: Blues tumbled to mediocrity in season of injuries and COVID 16 hrs ago The Blues have a losing record overall since they entered the Edmonton bubble last July. St. Louis Blues Blues on brink of elimination with 5-1 loss to Avs May 21, 2021 Team is down three games to none, with Game 4 scheduled Sunday afternoon at Enterprise. St. Louis Blues Blues show life late, but drop 6-3 contest to Avs. May 20, 2021 Team rallied from 3-0 deficit, but fall behind 2-0 in series. St. Louis Blues Blues notebook: Kadri faces suspension for hit on Faulk May 20, 2021 Blues are running out of defensemen for Game 3 of Colorado series. St. Louis Blues (Updated) Blues Game Day: Bortuzzo, Faulk out; Dunn a maybe May 21, 2021 Walman skates with extras; Santini and maybe Reinke could be in lineup Morning Skate Blues' Tarasenko heading to world championships, report says May 24, 2021 The Blues haven't confirmed it, but the IIHF says the Russians say Tarasenko will be one of three NHL players joining the team in Latvia after a six-day quarantine St. Louis Blues No Bortuzzo, Dunn or Faulk again for Blues May 23, 2021 Once again, Blues will be down two D-men vs. Avalanche Morning Skate Faulk, Bortuzzo still doubtful for Blues' Game 4 on Sunday May 22, 2021 Two of the team's top six defensemen are out after taking blows to the head in Game 2 of their series with Colorado.