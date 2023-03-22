On a night when you get goals from Robert Bortuzzo and Marco Scandella, two stay-at-home defensemen, you figure the hockey gods are smiling on you.

The Blues, in fact, got those goals — Bortuzzo’s second of the season and Scandella’s first — in the first period. But that’s where the scoring stopped for St. Louis in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Detroit Blues — uh, Red Wings — on Tuesday at Enterprise Center.

After managing a season-low 17 shots on goal Sunday against Winnipeg, albeit in a 3-0 victory, the Blues were stuck in the teens once again Tuesday with just 19 shots in regulation.

That’s no way to live, even though the Blues beat Winnipeg and got a point out of the Detroit game.

“Having more of a shooting mentality for sure (would help),” coach Craig Berube said. “I think that right now we're just kind of passing up opportunities to get pucks to the net.

“They may be simple shots at times, but there's times where we don't just put the puck to the net from bad angles and stuff like that in the offensive zone. We can do a better job of that.

“We didn't generate enough. We needed to generate more. We needed to make that goalie uncomfortable tonight, and I didn't think we did a good enough job of it.”

The Blues added three shots on goal in overtime for a final tally of 22 but didn’t do much to make Red Wings goalie Magnus Hellberg squirm. The 31-year-old native of Uppsala, Sweden, has played 200 minor-league games and spent five seasons in the KHL but appeared in only his 20th NHL game Tuesday.

It was a quiet night for Blues forwards. Other than Jakub Vrana, who had five shots on goal, the other 11 forwards managed only a combined eight shots on goals. For leading scorer Jordan Kyrou, his one shot on goal represented his lowest total in 15 games.

“I don’t have an answer there for you,” Brayden Schenn said when asked about the stagnant offense. “Tonight was too many turnovers, which causes too much running around.”

Schenn did say that being less careless with the puck might be a good starting point to better offense.

“We see when we play the right way and do the right things and forecheck and hound pucks and win battles and stuff like that, you’re able to create more O-zone time,” Schenn said. “That may not result in goals all the time, but you’re at least getting offensive zone time.

“When you start turning over the puck and doing it that way, you just can’t win in the league like that. Got to clean up those mistakes and get back to doing what works.”

Even though Detroit played on Monday night, losing at home to Florida 5-2, they looked quicker overall than the Blues, who frequently got stuck in neutral in the neutral zone.

The power play was ragged most of the night, going 0 for 3 and managing only two shots on goal in six minutes — both by Vrana.

“Power play, it's just about seeing the plays and making them,” Berube said. “Doing the right things, but we just didn't do it on the power play.”

Making his third consecutive start, rookie Joel Hofer was impressive once again in goal, stopping 28 of 30 shots. Detroit’s regulation goals — both scored in the first period — came on a backdoor power play goal from Alex Chiasson set up by former Blue David Perron. And another weak-side goal by Filip Zadina on a deflected puck that landed right on his stick in open ice.

Lucas Raymond scored the game-winner for Detroit (31-30-9) in the fourth round of the shooter. He was the only player in the shootout format who scored.

"'Hofe' was great again tonight,” Schenn said. “Making big saves. He battles hard in there. Another solid game by him.”

Other than Hofer’s play, the only other highlights of the night for the Blues were the goals by Bortuzzo and Scandella. And the first-period video board tribute to Perron.

Bortuzzo’s goal came with just 2:21 expired in the opening period on a rare — for him — move to the net capped by a nifty backhand move. It was just Bortuzzo’s 20th career goal in 12 NHL seasons.

“Yeah. Not a spot I find myself in too often,” Bortuzzo said. “But constantly working on your hands and game. And then I get the opportunity and put it in.”

“Beautiful goal by him,” Scandella said. “He's sneaky. He'll throw one of those in every once in a while, but he has really good mitts on him.”

Scandella, who’s played pretty well in his 14 games since returning from hip surgery, gave St. Louis a 2-1 lead on a shot from distance late in the first period.

“It was kind of a broken play,” Scandella said. “I just wanted to direct it towards the net. I got pretty fortunate on that one.”

Perhaps, but if Scandella hadn’t hustled to the puck in an attempt to maintain possession and keep it in the Blues’ offensive zone, there would’ve been no chance for the goal.

The video tribute to Perron, in his first game here since signing as a free agent with Detroit, brought a loud and prolonged standing ovation from the crowd. Perron was clearly touched by the response.

“The relationship between him and the town is pretty strong,” Bortuzzo said. “It came out there both from him and from the crowd. We were happy to see that for him. He definitely earned it.”

Only Perron and defenseman Jake Walman among all the former Blues who have played for Detroit this season were on the ice Tuesday. Goalie Ville Husso had the night off after playing Monday against Florida. Robby Fabbri is out with an injury, and Oskar Sundqvist was traded from Detroit to Minnesota at the trade deadline.

