Join Blues beat writer Jim Thomas for his live chat, 1 p.m.

The St. Louis Blues ran out of space to sign David Perron, one of their leading scorers and a team leader, who signed a two-year deal with Detroit
The Red Wings in turn signed Husso to a three-year, $4.75 million deal.
He played for the U.S. National Team Development Program this past season and is known for his "elite" shot.
Both veterans expected to hit the market today for the start of the NHL's free agency period.
The deal keeps Thomas under contract through the 2030-31 season. The Blues also add forward Noel Acciari, while losing Dakota Joshua to Vancouver
All sold, they drafted three forwards and three defensemen, making five of the pick on Day 2 of the draft Friday.
But defenseman prospect Leo Loof won't attend the camp, which begins Monday at Centene Community Ice Center.
Blues got an extra pick in the third round as a result of the Ville Husso trade.
For the player known as "Snugs," both his father and grandfather played for U.S. Olympic team.
Former first-round pick is skipping World Junior Championship for Team Canada to concentrate on making Blues roster.
