Join Blues beat writer Jim Thomas for his live chat at 1 p.m. Wednesday

Get your questions ready and join in at 1 p.m. Wednesday for our weekly Blues chat.
The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters.
Forward has a season low for ice time in game he doesn't get a shot off
Looks like team will be down to just 10 forwards for Tuesday's game against Florida Panthers.
Backup Ville Husso will see a lot of action over the next 10 days. Team also calls up goaltender Charlie Lindgren from their AHL affiliate, but will have to use an emergency backup tonight
O'Reilly nets the game winner in shootout.
In his first NHL game in St. Louis, the son of defenseman Jeff Brown scored in the Blues' big comeback win.
Walman and Brown, who wouldn't be in lineup if team was healthy, score, and Husso stops 48 of 51 shots
Injuries and a cap crunch have forced them into an unconventional configuration for the past five games, and will have to do it a few more times
On a day they lost Binnington and Faulk to COVID, Lightning break 2-2 tie in the third period to get win
They had two of their top players plucked from the lineup on Thursday in Tampa because of COVID; no new cases reported on Friday
The defensive-minded defenseman has shown some offensive skills over the years
