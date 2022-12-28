Join Blues beat writer Jim Thomas for his live chat at 1 p.m. Wednesday

Get your questions ready and join in at 1 p.m. Wednesday for our weekly Blues chat.
Blues had 4-3 lead late in third period before Vegas scored a power play goal to force overtime.
After sustaining an upper-body injury when checked into the glass in Vancouver, Kyrrou did not practice Thursday.
Joey Vitale move from radio booth to St. Louis TV studio for game in Las Vegas.
Snuggerud (USA), Robertsson (Sweden) and Kaskimaki (Finland) are representing their countries at the world juniors, while Canada passed on Bolduc.
The line has only one goal and one assist - both by Brandon Saad - in the last six games.
Teams comes out of the Christmas break five points out of the second wild-card spot in Western Conference.
Team will scatter for NHL's three-day holiday break following Friday's game against the Vegas Golden Knights.
In the fourth round of the shootout, Mark Stone scored the game winner.
He's just the eighth player in franchise history to score 100 points in his first 100 games with the club.
They played each other for the 14th time as NHL players on Monday in Vancouver.
