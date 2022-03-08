Join Blues beat writer Jim Thomas for his live chat at 1 p.m. Wednesday

Get your questions ready and join in at 1 p.m. Wednesday for our weekly Blues chat.
-
-
-
-
-
-
The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters.
On March 5, 1996, Wayne Gretzky made his home debut as a member of the St. Louis Blues. The biggest crowd in team history showed up to watch him.
As Binnington surges, Husso levels off.
Kostin, Joshua sent down as team looks to bolster fourth line.
Tom Timmermann gives some first-hand observations during a weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
One of the players he represents is Blues forward Ivan Barbashev.
Beginning with Saturday's contest against the New York Islanders, the Blues will play 29 games over the final 56 days of the regular season.
Blues yield three goals in third period after taking 3-2 lead after two.
Team has lost five of seven afternoon games this season.
Since being traded to St. Louis prior to the 2019-20 season, Faulk has improved his defensive game.
After Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to New Jersey, the Blues go 0-2-1 in the New York metro area over the last week.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.