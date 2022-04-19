Join Blues beat writer Jim Thomas for his live chat at 1 p.m. Wednesday

Get your questions ready and join in at 1 p.m. Wednesday for our weekly Blues chat.
Schenn's 22nd goal of the season wins it in overtime.
Team scores franchise record seven goals in second period.
Leddy left the game in the second period after being taking a stick to his face; Kyrou gets dropped to the fourth line
Check out the highlights from Blues beat writer Jim Thomas’ chat with readers:
Tarasenko scores twice and Krug has a goal and an assist in his first game back from a hand injury
They can't clinch a spot on Thursday, but it could happen on Saturday if they get some help
Tarasenko has six goals in the past three games as the Blues beat the Sabres 6-2.
Springfield's Ryan Smith gets to call part of NHL game, says "THANK YOU doesn’t even begin to cut it" of Kerber's gesture
His work on getting shot off more quickly pays off with two goals against Nashville
MacEachern has been sidelined with upper-body injury; will miss rest of regular season.
