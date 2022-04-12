Join Blues beat writer Jim Thomas for his live chat at 1 p.m. Wednesday

Get your questions ready and join in at 1 p.m. Wednesday for our weekly Blues chat.
-
The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters.
Victory pulls the team into second-place tie with Wild, who have a game in hand.
Blues stretch point streak to eight games with decisive home victory.
So he retaliates after Chara's hit sent Jordan Kyrou to the locker room area for evaluation.
In Binnington's first start since giving up four goals in the first period in Edmonton, he allowed just one Saturday against Islanders
Team extends its point streak to six games (5-0-1) with the win.
The two high-scoring teams are separated by only one point in the Central Division standings.
The two skated with the team on Friday for the first time since their respective injuries and could be back in the lineup soon
Kyrou had recently missed three games with an illness, but has been back for the past two games
With Krug in the lineup, the Blues' top six defensemen will have nearly 4,000 games of NHL regular-season experience
Tom Timmermann gives some first-hand observations during a weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.