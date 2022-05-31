Join Blues beat writer Jim Thomas for his live chat at 1 p.m. Wednesday

Get your questions ready and join in at 1 p.m. Wednesday for our weekly Blues chat.
Blues radio play-by-play announcer Chris Kerber is not shy to offer an opinion, positive or negative about the performance of the team for whi…
The Blues had five unrestricted free agents on their playoff roster, plus six more in the AHL; they'll draft 23rd in first round
Avalanche advance to Western Conference finals, winning series four games to two with 3-2 win.
Team rallies from 3-0 deficit to win their second game of series.
St. Louis is 30% ahead of Denver in ratings for series.
Blues' chairman is in Denver for Game 5 of Blues-Avalanche series.
Husso is among only a handful of Blues unrestricted free agents, as the bulk of the roster remains under contract.
Blues coach had been criticized for a "no-comment" on the subject Monday.
Series showed that Coloroado's speed and skill remains formidable, but little things did in the Blues as well.
Rookie forward Toropchenko was moved up during Game 5 from the fourth line to the third and continues to impress Berube.
