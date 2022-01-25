Join Blues beat writer Jim Thomas for his live chat at 1 p.m. Wednesday

Get your questions ready and join in at 1 p.m. Wednesday for our weekly Blues chat.
Quirk in COVID protocols prevents him from crossing into Canada until Monday.
Husso registers his third career shutout.
Binninigton's struggles continue as he allows seven goals on 35 shots.
Blues goalie, making his third successive start, stops 38 of 39 shots.
And the team executive comes away with ideas that could be put in place at Enterprise Center.
Berube and players think new testing protocols will create some normalcy.
The young defenseman has a bigger role after coming to the Kraken in expansion draft.
Barbashev leads the team in goals, O'Reilly seems to be clicking into gear and Schenn is trying to get started
In a bold move, Berube breaks up the Barbashev-O'Reilly-Schenn line that went wild with five goals and six assists against Nashville.
His intense, physical play brings needed elements to the Blues on game day.
