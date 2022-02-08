Join Blues beat writer Jim Thomas for his live chat at 1 p.m. Wednesday

Get your questions ready and join in at 1 p.m. Wednesday for our weekly Blues chat.
-
-
-
-
-
-
The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters.
The Blues foward's time of 13.55 gives him the win by .035 seconds at NHL All-Star Game skills competition
Gordo's grades: The Blues' top defensive pairings have been strong so far, while goaltending has offered a mixed bag.
In a wide-ranging interview, the Blues GM discusses the Tarasenko trade request, Berube's contract status, the trade deadline, and much more.
A look at some of the players in the Blues' pipeline.
Gordo’s grades: Which forwards get As for their performance this season?
Some names you'll recognize: Sobotka, de la Rose, Cracknell; others, like Danish goalie Sebastian Dahm, you won't.
Sports columnist Jeff Gordon gives out grades for how well the Blues front office and ownership is doing so far this season.
Dakota Joshua gets called up from Springfield one more time; team resumes practice on Tuesday
The signs were there last season of the big season that awaited if Kyrou could get more ice time; he has and he's no secret any more
Get your questions ready and join in at 1 p.m. Wednesday for our weekly Blues chat.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.