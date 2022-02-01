Join Blues beat writer Jim Thomas for his live chat at 1 p.m. Wednesday

Get your questions ready and join in at 1 p.m. Wednesday for our weekly Blues chat.
Saad scores twice and Husso stops 28 of 29 shots as Blues put Monday's messy loss behind them
He missed 12 games to another concussion and is trying to get his season back up to speed, but the goals have been slow coming
Husso has six-game win streak snapped; team doesn't play again until Feb. 10.
He made the team on a tryout basis out of camp but after an injury has hardly played
Binnington's recent slump, overall play of defense, are concerns/question marks.
After a game where everything went wrong, they want to find that certain something in a rematch with the Flames
The Flames had a franchise-record 62 shots on goal on Wednesday in Columbus and a 6-0 win, following up on their 7-1 win over the Blues on Monday
The Blues captain is second in games and points for players in his 2009 draft class; Mikkola bounces back nicely
Youngster Klim Kostin has joined vets Boazk, Sundqvist lately.
Central Division is tough and tight, with six teams in the hunt for playoff berths.
