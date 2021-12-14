Join Blues beat writer Jim Thomas for his live chat at 2 p.m. Wednesday

Get your questions ready and join in at 2 p.m. Wednesday for our weekly Blues chat.
-
-
COVID quandary: Blues, NHL struggle putting the virus behind them
-
Blues Game Day: Bozak, Faulk had different COVID experiences
-
Blues Notebook: Bozak, Faulk return, but Perron, Thomas, Schenn to IR
-
Blues at Dallas: Stars have lost three straight but are stout at home
-
Blues notebook: Kyrou joins the long list of injured Blues
-
-
-
-
-
The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters.