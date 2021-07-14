Join Blues beat writer Jim Thomas for his live chat

Get your questions ready and join in at 1 p.m. Wednesday for our weekly Blues chat.
The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters.
Veteran winger requests trade, submits list of teams he'd be willing to be traded to, source tells Post-Dispatch.
Who's protected? Who's exposed? There are some changes in our second attempt at a projected Blues list of protected players.
At No. 16 overall, the Blues have their highest first-round pick in more than a decade. But GM Armstrong has been known to trade picks.
There are teams kicking the tires on the disgruntled Tarasenko, but a complicated set of circumstances make any trade difficult to pull off.
The St. Louis native led all KHL defensemen in scoring last season, playing for the Nizhny Novgorad Torpedo.
After winning the Cup with the Blues in 2019, the Oakville native has now won in consecutive seasons with Tampa Bay, a rare feat in the NHL
Tampa Bay wins its second straight Stanley Cup with 1-0 victory over the Montreal Canadiens.
Swedish import had a big run with the ’Note in the early ’80s.
