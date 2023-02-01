Join Blues beat writer Jim Thomas for his live chat

Get your questions ready and join in at 1 p.m. Wednesday for our weekly Blues chat.
-
-
-
-
-
-
The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters.
Jim Thomas
Jim Thomas covers Blues hockey for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today