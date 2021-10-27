Join Blues beat writer Jim Thomas for his live chat

Get your questions ready and join in for our weekly Blues chat.
-
The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters.
Captain will miss a minimum of 10 days; Dakota Joshua called up from Springfield of AHL.
They started with three wins on the road, now come home to face Kings with Buchnevich and Saad out of the lineup.
Tarasenko gets the game-winning goal as Blues head home with 3-0-0 record.
Fans will need to show either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test in past 72 hours; fans can check in online in advance to speed entry.
Perron gets a hat trick, Neighbours gets his first NHL goal.
Husso has a shutout as Blues defeat Kings 3-0.
After a turbulent offseason for Tarasenko, his center sees a player "having a fun on the ice."
Schenn, whose house he's staying at while trying to make the Blues, sets up the youngster's first NHL goal
The teenage forward from Alberta is doing all he can to stick with the Blues.
Blues had a losing record against the Kings despite finishing 14 points ahead of them in the standings
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.